There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Washington Federal Inc runs more than 200 offices across eight states, primarily in the West. Key states include Washington, Oregon, and Arizona, which account for nearly 80% of loans. Profits are derived mostly from interest sources, as non-interest income makes up only about 7% of net revenue. Most of the loan book is oriented toward single-family mortgages, which account for 65% of the portfolio. Multifamily loans account for nearly 11%, and commercial real estate loans for about an additional 8%.

Washington Federal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Washington Federal (WAFDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFDP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Washington Federal's (WAFDP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Washington Federal (WAFDP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Washington Federal

Q

Current Stock Price for Washington Federal (WAFDP)?

A

The stock price for Washington Federal (NASDAQ: WAFDP) is $22.41 last updated Today at 4:22:10 PM.

Q

Does Washington Federal (WAFDP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Washington Federal.

Q

When is Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFDP) reporting earnings?

A

Washington Federal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Washington Federal (WAFDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Washington Federal.

Q

What sector and industry does Washington Federal (WAFDP) operate in?

A

Washington Federal is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.