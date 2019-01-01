Wacoal Holdings Corp primarily manufactures and sells women's intimate apparel under the Wacoal brand. Roughly three fourths of its sales are from women's foundation garments and lingerie, which includes brassieres, girdles, slips, and women's briefs. Other innerwear includes nightwear, hosiery, and children's underwear. Remaining sales consist of outerwear and sportswear, textile products, and nonapparel businesses. Wacoal sells most of its apparel wholesale to department stores and other retailers. Less than a fourth of its apparel sales are direct to the customer via its retail stores, catalog sales, and internet orders. The vast majority of Wacoal's sales are in Japan. It also has sales in China, Europe, and the United States.