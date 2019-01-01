QQQ
Wacoal Holdings Corp primarily manufactures and sells women's intimate apparel under the Wacoal brand. Roughly three fourths of its sales are from women's foundation garments and lingerie, which includes brassieres, girdles, slips, and women's briefs. Other innerwear includes nightwear, hosiery, and children's underwear. Remaining sales consist of outerwear and sportswear, textile products, and nonapparel businesses. Wacoal sells most of its apparel wholesale to department stores and other retailers. Less than a fourth of its apparel sales are direct to the customer via its retail stores, catalog sales, and internet orders. The vast majority of Wacoal's sales are in Japan. It also has sales in China, Europe, and the United States.

Wacoal Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wacoal Holdings (WACLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wacoal Holdings (OTCPK: WACLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wacoal Holdings's (WACLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wacoal Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Wacoal Holdings (WACLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wacoal Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Wacoal Holdings (WACLF)?

A

The stock price for Wacoal Holdings (OTCPK: WACLF) is $21.96 last updated Thu Mar 04 2021 20:41:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wacoal Holdings (WACLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wacoal Holdings.

Q

When is Wacoal Holdings (OTCPK:WACLF) reporting earnings?

A

Wacoal Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wacoal Holdings (WACLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wacoal Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Wacoal Holdings (WACLF) operate in?

A

Wacoal Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.