Bristow Group
(NYSE:VTOL)
31.65
0.55[1.77%]
At close: May 27
30.88
-0.7700[-2.43%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low30.78 - 31.74
52 Week High/Low24.85 - 40.1
Open / Close30.78 / 31.7
Float / Outstanding9.1M / 28.3M
Vol / Avg.52.2K / 78K
Mkt Cap895.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price32.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float9.1M

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bristow Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 3

EPS

$0.000

Quarterly Revenue

$295.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$295.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bristow Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bristow Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) reporting earnings?
A

Bristow Group (VTOL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 3, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which beat the estimate of $-0.17.

Q
What were Bristow Group’s (NYSE:VTOL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $270.2M, which beat the estimate of $46M.

