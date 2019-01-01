QQQ
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ: VTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF's (VTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ: VTC) is $85.1908 last updated Today at 4:05:30 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) operate in?

A

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.