Vanguard Drops Low-Cost Bond ETFs That Work Like A DIY Income Ladder

Vanguard has rolled out a new suite of Target Maturity Corporate Bond ETFs, aimed to give fixed-income investors more precision in how they manage duration, income and risk.
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Branded as BondBuilder TMEs, the lineup includes 10 index ETFs, each tied to a specific maturity year, designed to replicate the experience of holding bonds to maturity, but within a liquid ETF structure.
The launch comes as investors rethink fixed income allocations in a higher-for-longer rate environment. Vanguard says the new funds can serve as a flexible alternative to traditional bond ladders and separately managed accounts, combining defined maturity exposure with diversification across corporate issuers. With a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.08%, the suite also positions itself as a cost-efficient option for building customized income strategies.
Key Features of Vanguard BondBuilder™ TMEs:
According to the N-1A filing made by the firm earlier this month, the following are the ETFs:
In short, Vanguard is taking the "set it, forget it — then get paid" approach to bonds and giving it an ETF upgrade.
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