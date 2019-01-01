ñol

Vishay Intertechnology
(NYSE:VSH)
20.58
0.01[0.05%]
At close: Jun 7
20.57
-0.0100[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.57 - 24.16
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding116.3M / 144M
Vol / Avg.- / 1M
Mkt Cap3B
P/E9.06
50d Avg. Price19.26
Div / Yield0.4/1.95%
Payout Ratio17.18
EPS0.71
Total Float-

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Vishay Intertechnology Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)?
A

The latest price target for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) was reported by Loop Capital on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting VSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.77% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) was provided by Loop Capital, and Vishay Intertechnology upgraded their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vishay Intertechnology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vishay Intertechnology was filed on April 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $30.00. The current price Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) is trading at is $20.58, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

