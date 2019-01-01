Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) was reported by Loop Capital on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting VSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.77% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) was provided by Loop Capital, and Vishay Intertechnology upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vishay Intertechnology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vishay Intertechnology was filed on April 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $30.00. The current price Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) is trading at is $20.58, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.