Vishay Unveils High-Precision RGBIR Sensor For Smarter Automotive Displays

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH shares are trading lower in the premarket session on Thursday.

Yesterday, the firm introduced an innovation with the launch of AEC-Q100 qualified RGBIR color sensor.

The new sensor, named VEML6046X00, is designed for high-accuracy color temperature calculations, enabling precise white point balancing for automotive displays.

This advanced sensor features a sensitive photodiode, a low-noise amplifier, and a 16-bit ADC, all packed into a compact 2.67 mm by 2.45 mm surface-mount package with a slim 0.6 mm profile.

One of the standout features of the VEML6046X00 is its ability to handle separate red, green, blue, and infrared channels, which ensures accurate measurements even in varying lighting conditions.

Also Read: Jeff Bezos’ Amazon To Launch Kuiper Internet Satellites On April 9, Taking On Elon Musk’s Starlink

Its green channel mimics the spectral sensitivity of the human eye for realistic color detection, while the IR channel stabilizes output across diverse light sources.

With an ambient light range of 0 lx to 176 klx, the sensor remains stable and does not saturate under direct daylight.

The sensor’s versatility makes it suitable for a range of automotive applications, including display backlight controls, infotainment systems, rearview mirror dimming, and interior lighting. It operates across a wide temperature range up to +110°C and features an I²C communication interface for ease of integration.

Samples of the VEML6046X00 are available now, with production quantities set for a 16-week lead time.

According to Benzinga Pro, VSH stock has lost over 28% in the past year.

Price Action: VSH shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $15.17 premarket at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.