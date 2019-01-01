QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Verso Corp is a North American producer of printing papers, specialty papers, and pulp. The company produces a wide range of paper products, including coated freesheet, coated groundwood, coated digital, inkjet, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet. These paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, such as catalogs, magazines, advertising brochures, and annual reports. The company also sells kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture tissue products and printing and writing grade paper; however, the group derives the majority of its revenue from its paper products.

Verso Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verso (VRSZW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verso (OTC: VRSZW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verso's (VRSZW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Verso.

Q

What is the target price for Verso (VRSZW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Verso

Q

Current Stock Price for Verso (VRSZW)?

A

The stock price for Verso (OTC: VRSZW) is $11.5 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 18:06:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Verso (VRSZW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verso.

Q

When is Verso (OTC:VRSZW) reporting earnings?

A

Verso does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Verso (VRSZW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verso.

Q

What sector and industry does Verso (VRSZW) operate in?

A

Verso is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTC.