Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Venator Materials
The latest price target for Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) was reported by B of A Securities on March 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting VNTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.04% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) was provided by B of A Securities, and Venator Materials downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Venator Materials, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Venator Materials was filed on March 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Venator Materials (VNTR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $2.50 to $2.00. The current price Venator Materials (VNTR) is trading at is $2.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
