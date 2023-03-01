Novavax, AMC Entertainment And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Novavax Inc NVAX shares dropped 24% to $7.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and said substantial doubt exists regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.
- Marqeta Inc MQ tumbled 19.1% to $4.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued guidance for slowing growth.
- Brightspire Capital Inc BRSP dipped 14.4% to $6.32 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of 30,358,213 shares by DigitalBridge Group, Inc.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares dropped 8.5% to $6.53 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q4 results. The company ended the quarter with available liquidity of $842.7 million and debt of $4.95 billion.
- Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares fell 7.8% to $17.79 in pre-market trading following mixed Q4 results. The company also said it sees supply chain issues continuing into 2023.
- Vontier Corp VNT dropped 7% to $24.34 in pre-market trading. Vontier recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- IQIYI Inc – ADR IQ fell 7% to $7.19 in pre-market trading. iQIYI will raise $600 million via convertible senior note offering for debt repayment.
- Bellring Brands Inc BRBR shares fell 6.4% to $28.92 in pre-market trading. BellRing Brands recently reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Terex Corporation TEX fell 5.8% to $55.80 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This: Investor Optimism Declines After US Stocks Record Losses For February
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.