Novavax, AMC Entertainment And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Novavax Inc NVAX shares dropped 24% to $7.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and said substantial doubt exists regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.

shares dropped 24% to $7.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and said substantial doubt exists regarding its ability to continue as a going concern. Marqeta Inc MQ tumbled 19.1% to $4.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued guidance for slowing growth.

tumbled 19.1% to $4.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued guidance for slowing growth. Brightspire Capital Inc BRSP dipped 14.4% to $6.32 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of 30,358,213 shares by DigitalBridge Group, Inc.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares dropped 8.5% to $6.53 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q4 results. The company ended the quarter with available liquidity of $842.7 million and debt of $4.95 billion.

shares dropped 8.5% to $6.53 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q4 results. The company ended the quarter with available liquidity of $842.7 million and debt of $4.95 billion. Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares fell 7.8% to $17.79 in pre-market trading following mixed Q4 results. The company also said it sees supply chain issues continuing into 2023.

shares fell 7.8% to $17.79 in pre-market trading following mixed Q4 results. The company also said it sees supply chain issues continuing into 2023. Vontier Corp VNT dropped 7% to $24.34 in pre-market trading. Vontier recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

dropped 7% to $24.34 in pre-market trading. Vontier recently posted upbeat quarterly results. IQIYI Inc – ADR IQ fell 7% to $7.19 in pre-market trading. iQIYI will raise $600 million via convertible senior note offering for debt repayment.

fell 7% to $7.19 in pre-market trading. iQIYI will raise $600 million via convertible senior note offering for debt repayment. Bellring Brands Inc BRBR shares fell 6.4% to $28.92 in pre-market trading. BellRing Brands recently reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

shares fell 6.4% to $28.92 in pre-market trading. BellRing Brands recently reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results. Terex Corporation TEX fell 5.8% to $55.80 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: Investor Optimism Declines After US Stocks Record Losses For February