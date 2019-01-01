QQQ
Range
35.01 - 35.28
Vol / Avg.
717.1K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.28 - 40.46
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
35.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.77
Shares
112M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Veoneer designs, develops, and makes safety electronics for the global automotive industry. Passive safety products include sensors, electronic control units, and software used to prepare seat belt pretensioners, and to deploy airbags in a collision. Active safety products include sensors, electronic control units, and software that enable advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, highly automated driving, or HAD, and autonomous driving, or AD. Roughly one-third of revenue comes from each of Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Daimler, Hyundai/Kia, Ford, Honda, and General Motors are the company's five largest customers, accounting for 61% of 2020 revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.730-0.770 -0.0400
REV446.620M449.000M2.380M

Veoneer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Veoneer (VNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Veoneer's (VNE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Veoneer (VNE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) was reported by Barclays on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting VNE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.92% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Veoneer (VNE)?

A

The stock price for Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) is $35.265 last updated Today at 3:36:53 PM.

Q

Does Veoneer (VNE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Veoneer.

Q

When is Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) reporting earnings?

A

Veoneer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Veoneer (VNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Veoneer.

Q

What sector and industry does Veoneer (VNE) operate in?

A

Veoneer is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.