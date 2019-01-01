Veoneer designs, develops, and makes safety electronics for the global automotive industry. Passive safety products include sensors, electronic control units, and software used to prepare seat belt pretensioners, and to deploy airbags in a collision. Active safety products include sensors, electronic control units, and software that enable advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, highly automated driving, or HAD, and autonomous driving, or AD. Roughly one-third of revenue comes from each of Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Daimler, Hyundai/Kia, Ford, Honda, and General Motors are the company's five largest customers, accounting for 61% of 2020 revenue.