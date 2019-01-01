Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 11
EPS
$-0.400
Quarterly Revenue
$592.3K
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$753.5K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vision Marine using advanced sorting and filters.
Vision Marine Questions & Answers
When is Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR) reporting earnings?
Vision Marine (VMAR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 11, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.81, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vision Marine’s (NASDAQ:VMAR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $363.8K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.