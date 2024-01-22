Top 5 Consumer Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q1

Loading... Loading...

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY

On Jan. 8, Mobileye Global announced it was awarded a series of production design wins by a "major" Western automaker. Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua commented on the victory, saying, "These design wins represent an historic milestone in the development of automated driving, and will greatly increase its availability to customers globally. Execution of these production programs will set the standard for software-driven intelligent driving, leveraging the expertise of both companies at volume to serve customers around the world." The company’s stock fell around 34% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $27.29 .

RSI Value: 20.35

20.35 MBLY Price Action: Shares of Mobileye Global gained 1% to close at $28.34 on Friday.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric received a warning from Nasdaq on Dec. 28, 2023, for not maintaining the minimum share price required for listing. The company’s stock fell around 55% over the past month. It has a 52-week low of $0.1550.

RSI Value: 27.04

27.04 FFIE Price Action: Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric fell 3% to close at $0.1562 on Friday.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. VMAR

On Dec. 14, Vision Marine Technologies announced a $3 million private placement of convertible preferred shares and warrants. The company’s stock fell around 35% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.69.

RSI Value: 29.05

29.05 VMAR Price Action: Shares of Vision Marine Technologies fell 6.4% to close at $0.7510 on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

U Power Limited UCAR

On Nov. 13, VYNE Therapeutics posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. “We have made substantial progress in advancing our business in recent months,” said David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer of VYNE. “With positive results from our Phase 1b trial, we believe there is strong support to advance VYN201 as a potential category-leading therapy in the treatment of vitiligo.” The company’s shares lost around 24% over the past month. The company’s 52-week low is $0.1060.

RSI Value: 12.96

12.96 UCAR Price Action: Shares of U Power jumped 10.2% to close at $0.1230 on Friday.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI

On Jan. 16, Digital Brands Group signed a letter of intent to open a retail store in March. The company’s shares fell around 16% over the past five days. The company has a 52-week low of $2.31.

RSI Value: 28.93

28.93 DBGI Price Action: Shares of Digital Brands fell 0.8% to close at $2.37 on Friday.

Read More: Tilray Brands And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying