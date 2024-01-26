Why Tellurian Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 16%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Tellurian Inc. TELL shares rose sharply in pre-market trading following a report suggesting the company hired Lazard to explore a possible sale.

Tellurian shares jumped 16.3% to $0.6050 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IVP gained 99.9% to $0.3817 in pre-market trading after jumping over 22% on Thursday.

Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX gained 29.1% to $0.1485 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Thursday.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares jumped 27.2% to $2.22 in pre-market trading following a 15% decline on Thursday.

RiskOn International, Inc. ROI gained 21.8% to $0.1481 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Thursday.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. VMAR shares climbed 19.7% to $0.9530 in pre-market trading.

Cyngn Inc. CYN surged 16.3% to $0.25 in pre-market trading. Cyngn shares jumped over 17% on Thursday after the company disclosed a strategic shift to Nvidia AI computers that will transform the technology powering its fleet of DriveMod autonomous industrial vehicles.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. WLGS shares gained 14.1% to $0.7070 in pre-market trading.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. CVKD shares rose 10.7% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.

InflaRx N.V. IFRX shares gained 9.3% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after falling over 6% on Thursday. InflaRx recently reported topline results from the multiple ascending dose Phase 1 study with C5aR inhibitor INF904.

Losers

Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO shares dipped 26.7% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Thursday.

Onconetix, Inc. ONCO shares fell 19.5% to $0.2737 in pre-market trading after surging around 130% on Thursday,

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS shares fell 15.8% to $0.1895 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split.

C3is Inc. CISS declined 13.6% to $0.1384 in pre-market trading after gaining over 20% on Thursday. C3is recently announced pricing of its $7 million upsized underwritten public offering.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 12.8% to $9.07 in pre-market trading after declining around 13% on Thursday.

Planet Image International Limited YIBO fell 12.2% to $2.45 after dipping 30% on Thursday. Planet Image International priced its initial public offering of 1.25 million ordinary shares at $4 per share.

Intel Corporation INTC shares declined 11.4% to $43.89 in pre-market trading. Intel reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the first quarter.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 10.2% to $0.3367 in pre-market trading after jumping over 41% on Thursday.

KLA Corporation KLAC shares declined 7.5% to $593.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance.

Western Digital Corporation WDC shares dipped 5.2% to $57.20 in pre-market trading. Western Digital reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter.

