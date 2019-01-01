Volta (NYSE:VLTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Volta
Volta Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Volta (NYSE: VLTA) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting VLTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 143.90% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Volta (NYSE: VLTA) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Volta maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Volta, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Volta was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Volta (VLTA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $6.00. The current price Volta (VLTA) is trading at is $2.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
