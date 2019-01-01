Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Telefonica Brasil
Telefonica Brasil Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) was reported by Scotiabank on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.50 expecting VIV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.60% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) was provided by Scotiabank, and Telefonica Brasil downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Telefonica Brasil, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Telefonica Brasil was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Telefonica Brasil (VIV) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $9.90 to $11.50. The current price Telefonica Brasil (VIV) is trading at is $10.89, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
