This Oklo Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Sean Milligan initiated coverage on Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $135. Oklo shares closed at $111.65 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Sean Milligan initiated coverage on Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE:LEU) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $357. Centrus Energy shares closed at $278.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Jeet Mukherjee initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PVLA) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $167. Palvella Therapeutics shares closed at $93.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. Vital Farms shares closed at $31.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying OKLO stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.