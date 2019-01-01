Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vital Farms beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $18.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 12.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vital Farms's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.06 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.03 0.09 0.08 Revenue Estimate 71.63M 63.67M 58.90M 56.36M Revenue Actual 77.41M 64.63M 60.32M 58.55M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.