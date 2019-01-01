Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.210
Quarterly Revenue
$425.6K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$425.6K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Gaucho Group Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Gaucho Group Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) reporting earnings?
Gaucho Group Holdings (VINO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.40, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Gaucho Group Holdings’s (NASDAQ:VINO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $161.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.