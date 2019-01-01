Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vicor
Vicor Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) was reported by Needham on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting VICR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.45% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) was provided by Needham, and Vicor maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vicor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vicor was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vicor (VICR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $130.00 to $100.00. The current price Vicor (VICR) is trading at is $68.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
