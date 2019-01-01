Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$88.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$88.3M
Earnings History
Vicor Questions & Answers
When is Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) reporting earnings?
Vicor (VICR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vicor’s (NASDAQ:VICR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $57.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
