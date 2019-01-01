Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viavi Solutions beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $12.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 8.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viavi Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.21 0.19 0.17 EPS Actual 0.24 0.24 0.22 0.18 Revenue Estimate 304.14M 310.53M 300.83M 290.52M Revenue Actual 314.80M 326.80M 310.90M 303.40M

