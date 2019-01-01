VEON (NASDAQ:VEON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VEON
VEON Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) was reported by B of A Securities on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.70 expecting VEON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 445.45% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) was provided by B of A Securities, and VEON upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VEON, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VEON was filed on August 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VEON (VEON) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $1.60 to $2.70. The current price VEON (VEON) is trading at is $0.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
