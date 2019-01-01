ñol

Vascular Biogenics
(NASDAQ:VBLT)
1.95
0.18[10.17%]
At close: May 27
1.60
-0.3500[-17.95%]
After Hours: 7:33PM EDT
Day High/Low1.77 - 1.96
52 Week High/Low1.1 - 3.04
Open / Close1.79 / 1.95
Float / Outstanding58.3M / 69.3M
Vol / Avg.154.9K / 158.7K
Mkt Cap135.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float58.3M

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vascular Biogenics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$-0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$113K

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$196K

Earnings Recap

 

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vascular Biogenics missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $72.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vascular Biogenics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.11 -0.11 -0.13
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.09 -0.12 -0.12
Revenue Estimate 200.00K 150.00K 320.00K 200.00K
Revenue Actual 196.00K 199.00K 188.00K 185.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Vascular Biogenics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Vascular Biogenics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) reporting earnings?
A

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which beat the estimate of $-0.19.

Q
What were Vascular Biogenics’s (NASDAQ:VBLT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

