Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings Recap
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vascular Biogenics missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $72.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vascular Biogenics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.12
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|200.00K
|150.00K
|320.00K
|200.00K
|Revenue Actual
|196.00K
|199.00K
|188.00K
|185.00K
Earnings History
