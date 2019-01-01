Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vascular Biogenics missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $72.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vascular Biogenics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.11 -0.11 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.09 -0.12 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 200.00K 150.00K 320.00K 200.00K Revenue Actual 196.00K 199.00K 188.00K 185.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.