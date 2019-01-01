VBI Vaccines Inc is a US-based commercial-stage, the biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing next-generation vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. The company manufactures Sci-B-Vac product which is a hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. Its products include Virus-Like Particle which is vaccine platform which allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target viruses. The company operates through the single segment being Developing vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology.