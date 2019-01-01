QQQ
VBI Vaccines Inc is a US-based commercial-stage, the biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing next-generation vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. The company manufactures Sci-B-Vac product which is a hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. Its products include Virus-Like Particle which is vaccine platform which allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target viruses. The company operates through the single segment being Developing vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology.

VBI Vaccines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VBI Vaccines (VBIV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VBI Vaccines's (VBIV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VBI Vaccines.

Q

What is the target price for VBI Vaccines (VBIV) stock?

A

The latest price target for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) was reported by Raymond James on August 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting VBIV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 508.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VBI Vaccines (VBIV)?

A

The stock price for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) is $1.48 last updated Today at 2:46:28 PM.

Q

Does VBI Vaccines (VBIV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VBI Vaccines.

Q

When is VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) reporting earnings?

A

VBI Vaccines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is VBI Vaccines (VBIV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VBI Vaccines.

Q

What sector and industry does VBI Vaccines (VBIV) operate in?

A

VBI Vaccines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.