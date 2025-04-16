This Boston Scientific Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Mike Matson upgraded the rating for Boston Scientific Corporation BSX from Hold to Buy and announced a $113 price target. Boston Scientific shares closed at $94.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe upgraded Grocery Outlet Holding Corp . GO from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $18. Grocery Outlet shares closed at $13.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Douglas Harter upgraded the rating for UWM Holdings Corporation UWMC from Sell to Neutral but lowered the price target from $4.75 to $4.5. UWM Holdings shares closed at $4.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc . FCX from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $39 price target. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $33.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Oliver Holmes upgraded the rating for Union Pacific Corporation UNP from Neutral to Buy and announced a $259 price target. Union Pacific shares closed at $220.08 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

