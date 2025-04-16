April 16, 2025 8:28 AM 2 min read

This Boston Scientific Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Mike Matson upgraded the rating for Boston Scientific Corporation BSX from Hold to Buy and announced a $113 price target. Boston Scientific shares closed at $94.23 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe upgraded Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $18. Grocery Outlet shares closed at $13.90 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Douglas Harter upgraded the rating for UWM Holdings Corporation UWMC from Sell to Neutral but lowered the price target from $4.75 to $4.5. UWM Holdings shares closed at $4.59 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a $39 price target. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $33.37 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Redburn Atlantic analyst Oliver Holmes upgraded the rating for Union Pacific Corporation UNP from Neutral to Buy and announced a $259 price target. Union Pacific shares closed at $220.08 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

