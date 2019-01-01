UWM Hldgs (NYSE:UWMC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

UWM Hldgs (NYSE:UWMC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UWM Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 214.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $368.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

