UWM Hldgs (NYSE:UWMC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for UWM Hldgs
UWM Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for UWM Hldgs (NYSE: UWMC) was reported by Argus Research on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UWMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for UWM Hldgs (NYSE: UWMC) was provided by Argus Research, and UWM Hldgs downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of UWM Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for UWM Hldgs was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest UWM Hldgs (UWMC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price UWM Hldgs (UWMC) is trading at is $3.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
