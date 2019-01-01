QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
UMT United Mobility Technology AG offers service and solutions for mobile and electronic payment systems and in the field of data analytics. It serves Hotel, infrastructure, automotive, passenger transport, mobile phone service providers and other industries. The company offers solutions especially for large-scale customers such as PAYBACK app. Geographically all the activities are functioned through the region of Germany.

Analyst Ratings

UMT United Mobility Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UMT United Mobility Tech (UUMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UMT United Mobility Tech (OTCGM: UUMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UMT United Mobility Tech's (UUMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UMT United Mobility Tech.

Q

What is the target price for UMT United Mobility Tech (UUMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UMT United Mobility Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for UMT United Mobility Tech (UUMTF)?

A

The stock price for UMT United Mobility Tech (OTCGM: UUMTF) is $10.4 last updated Thu May 20 2021 16:58:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UMT United Mobility Tech (UUMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UMT United Mobility Tech.

Q

When is UMT United Mobility Tech (OTCGM:UUMTF) reporting earnings?

A

UMT United Mobility Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UMT United Mobility Tech (UUMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UMT United Mobility Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does UMT United Mobility Tech (UUMTF) operate in?

A

UMT United Mobility Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.