Unitil
(NYSE:UTL)
57.12
-0.61[-1.06%]
At close: Jun 3
57.73
0.6100[1.07%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low56.69 - 57.95
52 Week High/Low40.53 - 58.87
Open / Close57.62 / 57.11
Float / Outstanding13M / 16M
Vol / Avg.50.7K / 75.7K
Mkt Cap915.7M
P/E23.41
50d Avg. Price52.97
Div / Yield1.56/2.73%
Payout Ratio62.7
EPS1.35
Total Float13M

Unitil (NYSE:UTL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Unitil reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$1.350

Quarterly Revenue

$192.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$192.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Unitil beat estimated earnings by 1.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.33.

Revenue was up $53.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unitil's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.94 0.12 0.17 1.16
EPS Actual 0.93 0 0.18 1.26
Revenue Estimate 123.35M 95.67M 90.64M 145.93M
Revenue Actual 139.80M 98.10M 96.60M 138.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Unitil using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Unitil Questions & Answers

Q
When is Unitil (NYSE:UTL) reporting earnings?
A

Unitil (UTL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Q
What were Unitil’s (NYSE:UTL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $80.8M, which beat the estimate of $78.1M.

