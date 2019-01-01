Unitil (NYSE:UTL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Unitil
Unitil Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Unitil (NYSE: UTL) was reported by B of A Securities on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting UTL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.46% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Unitil (NYSE: UTL) was provided by B of A Securities, and Unitil upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Unitil, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Unitil was filed on February 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Unitil (UTL) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $45.00 to $50.00. The current price Unitil (UTL) is trading at is $57.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
