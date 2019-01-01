QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/388.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.07 - 12.33
Mkt Cap
206.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
19.48
EPS
-0.1
Shares
50.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc is a truckload carrier in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of services using its own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Its segments are Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services and the OTR and contract services. The Brokerage segment includes non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Truckload segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100-0.030 -0.1300
REV526.030M531.605M5.575M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are U.S. Xpress Enterprises's (USX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) stock?

A

The latest price target for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) was reported by JP Morgan on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting USX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)?

A

The stock price for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) is $4.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Q

When is U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) reporting earnings?

A

U.S. Xpress Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) operate in?

A

U.S. Xpress Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.