|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.100
|-0.030
|-0.1300
|REV
|526.030M
|531.605M
|5.575M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in U.S. Xpress Enterprises’s space includes: Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG), Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) and Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD).
The latest price target for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) was reported by JP Morgan on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting USX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) is $4.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.