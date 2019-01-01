U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc is a truckload carrier in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of services using its own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Its segments are Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services and the OTR and contract services. The Brokerage segment includes non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Truckload segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.