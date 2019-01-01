Usio (NASDAQ:USIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$18.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$18.1M
Earnings History
Usio Questions & Answers
When is Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) reporting earnings?
Usio (USIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Usio’s (NASDAQ:USIO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
