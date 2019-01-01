|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of UpHealth (NYSE: UPH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in UpHealth’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR), Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR), OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX), Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM).
The latest price target for UpHealth (NYSE: UPH) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting UPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 428.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for UpHealth (NYSE: UPH) is $2.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for UpHealth.
UpHealth’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for UpHealth.
UpHealth is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.