Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/842K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.61 - 10.5
Mkt Cap
327.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
144.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
UpHealth Inc is a global digital health company intent on creating a single, integrated platform of technologies and services essential to personalized, affordable, and effective care globally. It offers patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to integrate care and improve performance across four markets of the healthcare industry; integrated care management, digital pharmacy, global telehealth, and behavioral health.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

UpHealth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UpHealth (UPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UpHealth (NYSE: UPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UpHealth's (UPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UpHealth (UPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for UpHealth (NYSE: UPH) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting UPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 428.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UpHealth (UPH)?

A

The stock price for UpHealth (NYSE: UPH) is $2.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UpHealth (UPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UpHealth.

Q

When is UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) reporting earnings?

A

UpHealth’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is UpHealth (UPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UpHealth.

Q

What sector and industry does UpHealth (UPH) operate in?

A

UpHealth is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.