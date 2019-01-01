QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
University Bancorp Inc is a holding company of University Bank (the Bank). It is a full-service community bank, which offers all customary banking services, including the acceptance of checking, savings and time deposits. The bank also makes commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automotive and another installment, credit card, and consumer loans, and provides fee-based services such as foreign currency exchange. The company's customer base is primarily located in the Ann Arbor, Michigan metropolitan statistical area.


University Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy University Bancorp (UNIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of University Bancorp (OTCQB: UNIB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are University Bancorp's (UNIB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for University Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for University Bancorp (UNIB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for University Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for University Bancorp (UNIB)?

A

The stock price for University Bancorp (OTCQB: UNIB) is $18.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:52:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does University Bancorp (UNIB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for University Bancorp.

Q

When is University Bancorp (OTCQB:UNIB) reporting earnings?

A

University Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is University Bancorp (UNIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for University Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does University Bancorp (UNIB) operate in?

A

University Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.