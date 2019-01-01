University Bancorp Inc is a holding company of University Bank (the Bank). It is a full-service community bank, which offers all customary banking services, including the acceptance of checking, savings and time deposits. The bank also makes commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automotive and another installment, credit card, and consumer loans, and provides fee-based services such as foreign currency exchange. The company's customer base is primarily located in the Ann Arbor, Michigan metropolitan statistical area.