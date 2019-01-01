|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Genertec Universal (OTCGM: UMTAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Genertec Universal.
There is no analysis for Genertec Universal
The stock price for Genertec Universal (OTCGM: UMTAF) is $0.73 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:47:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Genertec Universal.
Genertec Universal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Genertec Universal.
Genertec Universal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.