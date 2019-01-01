QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.9K
Div / Yield
0.04/5.47%
52 Wk
0.63 - 0.9
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
25.06
Open
-
P/E
4.49
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Genertec Universal Medical Group Co Ltd is principally engaged in providing financing to its customers under finance lease arrangements, the provision of advisory services, sale of medical equipment as well as leases under operating lease arrangements, and the provision of other services. The Group has two business segments: Finance and advisory segment and the Hospital group business segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Finance and advisory segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in Hong Kong.

Genertec Universal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Genertec Universal (UMTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genertec Universal (OTCGM: UMTAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genertec Universal's (UMTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genertec Universal.

Q

What is the target price for Genertec Universal (UMTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genertec Universal

Q

Current Stock Price for Genertec Universal (UMTAF)?

A

The stock price for Genertec Universal (OTCGM: UMTAF) is $0.73 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:47:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genertec Universal (UMTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genertec Universal.

Q

When is Genertec Universal (OTCGM:UMTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Genertec Universal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genertec Universal (UMTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genertec Universal.

Q

What sector and industry does Genertec Universal (UMTAF) operate in?

A

Genertec Universal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.