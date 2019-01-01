Genertec Universal Medical Group Co Ltd is principally engaged in providing financing to its customers under finance lease arrangements, the provision of advisory services, sale of medical equipment as well as leases under operating lease arrangements, and the provision of other services. The Group has two business segments: Finance and advisory segment and the Hospital group business segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Finance and advisory segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in Hong Kong.