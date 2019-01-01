Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Umpqua Holdings
Umpqua Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting UMPQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.12% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Umpqua Holdings downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Umpqua Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Umpqua Holdings was filed on January 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) is trading at is $17.68, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.