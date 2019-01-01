UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UMB Financial beat estimated earnings by 29.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.17 versus an estimate of $1.67.

Revenue was up $31.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 5.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UMB Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.85 1.80 1.78 1.44 EPS Actual 1.62 1.95 1.80 1.91 Revenue Estimate 328.87M 322.75M 311.78M 309.85M Revenue Actual 329.35M 317.67M 332.66M 303.01M

