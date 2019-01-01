ñol

UMB Financial
(NASDAQ:UMBF)
92.21
-1.07[-1.15%]
At close: Jun 3
92.21
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low91.66 - 92.88
52 Week High/Low84.21 - 112.24
Open / Close92.53 / 92.21
Float / Outstanding38.6M / 48.4M
Vol / Avg.137.4K / 212.2K
Mkt Cap4.5B
P/E12.29
50d Avg. Price93.09
Div / Yield1.48/1.61%
Payout Ratio19.07
EPS2.19
Total Float38.6M

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

UMB Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$2.170

Quarterly Revenue

$334M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$309M

Earnings Recap

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UMB Financial beat estimated earnings by 29.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.17 versus an estimate of $1.67.

Revenue was up $31.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 5.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UMB Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.85 1.80 1.78 1.44
EPS Actual 1.62 1.95 1.80 1.91
Revenue Estimate 328.87M 322.75M 311.78M 309.85M
Revenue Actual 329.35M 317.67M 332.66M 303.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UMB Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) reporting earnings?
A

UMB Financial (UMBF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.90, which missed the estimate of $0.93.

Q
What were UMB Financial’s (NASDAQ:UMBF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $247.7M, which missed the estimate of $264.3M.

