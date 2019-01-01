QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp is a holding company primarily engaged in the residential and commercial property and casualty insurance business in the United States. The company sources write and service residential and commercial property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and four wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance. In addition, it offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies.

Earnings

Earnings
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.180-0.020 -0.2000
REV160.110M145.081M-15.029M


United Insurance Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Insurance Holdings's (UIHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) was reported by Raymond James on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UIHC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)?

A

The stock price for United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) is $3.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) pay a dividend?

A

The next United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) reporting earnings?

A

United Insurance Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Insurance Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) operate in?

A

United Insurance Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.