|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|-0.020
|-0.2000
|REV
|160.110M
|145.081M
|-15.029M
You can purchase shares of United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Insurance Holdings’s space includes: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS), Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM), FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC), Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF).
The latest price target for United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) was reported by Raymond James on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UIHC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) is $3.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.
United Insurance Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for United Insurance Holdings.
United Insurance Holdings is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.