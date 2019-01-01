United Insurance Holdings Corp is a holding company primarily engaged in the residential and commercial property and casualty insurance business in the United States. The company sources write and service residential and commercial property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and four wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance. In addition, it offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies.