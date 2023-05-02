Top 5 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Office Properties Income Trust OPI

Office Props IT recently posted a decline in quarterly EPS. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $6.11 .

RSI Value: 21.13

21.13 OPI Price Action: Shares of Office Properties Income Trust fell 4.9% to close at $6.20 on Monday.

WeWork Inc. WE

WeWork recently received listing non-compliance notice from NYSE. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.3950.

RSI Value: 27.71

27.71 WE Price Action: Shares of WeWork fell 5.1% to close at $0.4002 on Monday.

Power REIT PW

The company’s stock dropped around 24% over the past period. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $2.52.

RSI Value: 29.12

29.12 PW Price Action: Shares of Power REIT rose 0.4% to close at $2.69 on Monday.

BRT Apartments Corp. BRT

JMP Securities recently reiterated BRT Apartments with a Market Outperform and maintained $28 price target. The company’s 52-week low is $17.16.

RSI Value: 29.26

29.26 BRT Price Action: Shares of BRT Apartments rose 0.8% to close at $ 17.46 on Friday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT

Universal Health Realty posted Q1 EPS of $2.28. The company has a 52-week low of $40.92.

RSI Value: 29.34

29.34 UHT Price Action: Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust gained 0.8% to close at $43.84 on Monday.

