Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes
Ultrapar Participacoes Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) was reported by Santander on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting UGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) was provided by Santander, and Ultrapar Participacoes downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ultrapar Participacoes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ultrapar Participacoes was filed on December 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) is trading at is $2.86, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.