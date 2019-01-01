Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$6B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$31.5B
Earnings History
Ultrapar Participacoes Questions & Answers
When is Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) reporting earnings?
Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.09.
What were Ultrapar Participacoes’s (NYSE:UGP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.1B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
