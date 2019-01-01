Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.950
Quarterly Revenue
$564.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$564.1M
Earnings History
Ultra Clean Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) reporting earnings?
Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.51.
What were Ultra Clean Holdings’s (NASDAQ:UCTT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $228.3M, which beat the estimate of $213.9M.
