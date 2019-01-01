UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UBS Gr beat estimated earnings by 96.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $658.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
UBS Gr Questions & Answers
UBS Gr (UBS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.35.
The Actual Revenue was $7.5B, which missed the estimate of $7.6B.
