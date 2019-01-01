ñol

UBS Gr
(NYSE:UBS)
18.80
-0.29[-1.52%]
At close: Jun 3
18.79
-0.0100[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low18.71 - 18.99
52 Week High/Low14.42 - 21.49
Open / Close18.96 / 18.79
Float / Outstanding2.9B / 3.3B
Vol / Avg.1.9M / 4.9M
Mkt Cap63B
P/E8.62
50d Avg. Price18.06
Div / Yield0.5/2.66%
Payout Ratio16.97
EPS0.63
Total Float2.9B

UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

UBS Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.610

Quarterly Revenue

$9.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$9.4B

Earnings Recap

 

UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UBS Gr beat estimated earnings by 96.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $658.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of UBS Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

UBS Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS) reporting earnings?
A

UBS Gr (UBS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.35.

Q
What were UBS Gr’s (NYSE:UBS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $7.5B, which missed the estimate of $7.6B.

