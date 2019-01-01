UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

UBS Gr beat estimated earnings by 96.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $658.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

