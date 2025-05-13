eToro Set For Nasdaq Debut, Crypto And Stock Trading Platform Announces Upsized IPO Priced At $52 Per Share

Cryptocurrency and stock trading platform eToro Group Ltd. priced its upsized initial public offering at $52 per share on Tuesday ahead of its Wall Street debut.
What happened: The Israeli firm offered 11.92 million shares at $52 apiece, above its target range of $46 to $50. The offering includes 5,961,509 Class A common shares sold by eToro and 5,961,509 Class A common stock sold by existing shareholders.
The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Wednesday, under the ticker symbol “ETOR,” according to a statement issued by the company.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF, UBS Group AG UBS and Citigroup Inc. C are the lead underwriters for the IPO.
Launched in 2007, eToro is a multi-asset trading platform, allowing investments in stocks, commodities and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Cryptocurrency-linked stocks already have a substantial presence on Wall Street, including Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, which is set to join the S&P 500 index and Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD.
