Intel, AMD And Texas Instruments Sued Over Chips Allegedly Ending Up In Russian Weapons

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) , Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) now face multiple lawsuits accusing them of failing to prevent their chips from ending up in Russian weapons used to kill and injure Ukrainian civilians.

Dozens of Ukrainian plaintiffs filed cases on Wednesday in a Texas state court, alleging that the companies ignored warning signs while third parties illegally resold restricted semiconductors to Russia, in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The suits also name a Berkshire Hathaway Inc-owned (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) distributor, accusing it of helping route the components through shell companies linked to Russian proxies, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Also Read: Nvidia CEO Huang Blasts Proposed State AI Laws Moments After Trump Meeting

The complaints cite five separate attacks between 2023 and 2025, that allegedly contained components tied to Intel and AMD.

The lawsuits claim the companies failed to prevent their chips from being diverted to Russia and Iran and integrated into precision-guided weapons.

They further allege that Mouser Electronics, a Texas-based distributor, played a key role in moving the components through its logistics and sales operations.

Intel, AMD and Texas Instruments have previously said they fully comply with sanctions.

Texas Instruments has stated that it strongly opposes any military use of its products in Russian equipment.

A July A Hunterbrook Media-backed investigation found that Russian military jets and precision weapons actively use Western-made microchips from manufacturers including Intel, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) , On Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) and AMD, with global supply chains still routing their components into Moscow's war machine despite international sanctions.

The probe traced more than 1,100 parts from 141 Western firms inside Russian aircraft and missiles, showing intermediaries moving chips through Serbia, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka before they reach Russia and are used in precision strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock