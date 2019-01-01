Tupras-Turkiye Petrol Rafineleri AS provides and refines crude oil through Turkish and international refineries. It also operates petrochemical factories and facilities. The company's complete line of products includes liquefied petroleum gas(LPG), fuel oil, waxes and extracts, bitumen, and other products. In addition to refining and producing products, the firm engages in the purchase, sell, import, export, store, marketing, and distribution of a variety of petroleum products. Distribution is completed through a network of foreign and domestic wholesalers and retailers. The majority of sales from refineries are domestic.