|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.540
|0.490
|-0.0500
|REV
|384.970M
|394.900M
|9.930M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tupperware Brands’s space includes: Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH).
The latest price target for Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) was reported by Citigroup on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting TUP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.49% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) is $16.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 4, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 17, 2019.
Tupperware Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tupperware Brands.
Tupperware Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.