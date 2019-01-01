QQQ
Tupperware Brands Corp manufactures and sells a variety of kitchen, home storage, and beauty products. The firm sells food preparation, storage, and serving products as well as cookware and microfiber textiles under the Tupperware brand name. The company also sells beauty products that include skin and hair care products, cosmetics, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products. The company's products are sold through the direct-to-consumer channel via an independent sales force outside of traditional retail store locations. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on geography Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and South America. More revenue comes from the Asia-Pacific region than any other geographic region.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5400.490 -0.0500
REV384.970M394.900M9.930M

Tupperware Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tupperware Brands (TUP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tupperware Brands's (TUP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tupperware Brands (TUP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) was reported by Citigroup on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting TUP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.49% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tupperware Brands (TUP)?

A

The stock price for Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) is $16.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tupperware Brands (TUP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 4, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 17, 2019.

Q

When is Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) reporting earnings?

A

Tupperware Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Tupperware Brands (TUP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tupperware Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Tupperware Brands (TUP) operate in?

A

Tupperware Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.