Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.5K
Div / Yield
0/15.89%
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
13.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
451.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tungtex (Holdings) Co Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of garments products. The operating segments of the group are North America, Asia, and Europe and others. Its customers are located in the PRC, the US, Canada, European countries, Hong Kong and other countries, of which key revenue is generated from the PRC and the US. The company offers Silk-blended, Linen, Cotton, Synthetic items and other products.

Tungtex (Hldgs) Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tungtex (Hldgs) Co (TUGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tungtex (Hldgs) Co (OTCPK: TUGHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tungtex (Hldgs) Co's (TUGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tungtex (Hldgs) Co.

Q

What is the target price for Tungtex (Hldgs) Co (TUGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tungtex (Hldgs) Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Tungtex (Hldgs) Co (TUGHF)?

A

The stock price for Tungtex (Hldgs) Co (OTCPK: TUGHF) is $0.03 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tungtex (Hldgs) Co (TUGHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tungtex (Hldgs) Co.

Q

When is Tungtex (Hldgs) Co (OTCPK:TUGHF) reporting earnings?

A

Tungtex (Hldgs) Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tungtex (Hldgs) Co (TUGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tungtex (Hldgs) Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Tungtex (Hldgs) Co (TUGHF) operate in?

A

Tungtex (Hldgs) Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.