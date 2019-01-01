QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
1.52/1.87%
52 Wk
79.33 - 132
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
36.25
Open
-
P/E
20.22
EPS
107.19
Shares
48.6M
Outstanding
Tsuruha Holdings Inc manages pharmaceutical companies in Japan, where the drugstore business is the core of their operations. The company generates revenue through selling prescription and over-the-counter drugs, medical supplies, nursing care products, discount cosmetics, health products, and a miscellaneous assortment of general merchandise. Tsuruha also provides blood testing services, disease prevention solutions, and at-home drug delivery services.

Tsuruha Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tsuruha Holdings (TSUSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tsuruha Holdings (OTCPK: TSUSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tsuruha Holdings's (TSUSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tsuruha Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Tsuruha Holdings (TSUSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tsuruha Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Tsuruha Holdings (TSUSF)?

A

The stock price for Tsuruha Holdings (OTCPK: TSUSF) is $80.928325 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:20:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tsuruha Holdings (TSUSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tsuruha Holdings.

Q

When is Tsuruha Holdings (OTCPK:TSUSF) reporting earnings?

A

Tsuruha Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tsuruha Holdings (TSUSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tsuruha Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tsuruha Holdings (TSUSF) operate in?

A

Tsuruha Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.